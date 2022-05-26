Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Short Interest Down 70.8% in May

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GECCN remained flat at $$25.15 on Thursday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Get Great Elm Capital Corp. - Notes alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - Notes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - Notes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.