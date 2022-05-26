Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of GECC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,413. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.71. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

