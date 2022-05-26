Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

GDOT opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.63.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $146,443. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

