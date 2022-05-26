Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Down 77.5% in May

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the April 30th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MSMGF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Grid Metals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.22.
