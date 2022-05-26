Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Down 77.5% in May

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the April 30th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MSMGF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Grid Metals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

