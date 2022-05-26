Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
Grindrod Shipping has a payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grindrod Shipping to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.
Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $482.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $28.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
About Grindrod Shipping (Get Rating)
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
