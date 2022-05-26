Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Grindrod Shipping has a payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grindrod Shipping to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $482.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

