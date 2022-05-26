Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Down 62.3% in May

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the April 30th total of 459,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of GROM opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grom Social Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $12.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grom Social Enterprises by 370.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 245,277 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 4.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grom Social Enterprises (GROM)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.