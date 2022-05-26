Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $144.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.08 and its 200 day moving average is $139.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $103.70 and a one year high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 591.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 42,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $6,691,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $4,193,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

