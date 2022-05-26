Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

Several analysts recently commented on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,193,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 84,779 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $144.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $167.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.08 and its 200-day moving average is $139.69.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.1502 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

