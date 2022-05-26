Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SUPV opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $173.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.82 million. Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 41.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 100.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 174,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

