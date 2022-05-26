Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:GGDVY opened at $63.20 on Thursday. Guangdong Investment has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
