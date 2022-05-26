Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GGDVY opened at $63.20 on Thursday. Guangdong Investment has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04.

Get Guangdong Investment alerts:

Guangdong Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.