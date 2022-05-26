Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.39 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

GES traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. 2,272,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,909. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Guess’ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Guess’ by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Guess’ by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Guess’ by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Guess’ during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

