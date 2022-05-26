Guggenheim Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $55.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target reduced by analysts at Guggenheim from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $70.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,369,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 104,661 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

