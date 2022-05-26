Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) will announce $187.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.00 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $163.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $786.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $784.00 million to $787.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $869.99 million, with estimates ranging from $850.50 million to $893.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. StockNews.com raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.51 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

