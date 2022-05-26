H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

FUL opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $59.17 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 22.69%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.