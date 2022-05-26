H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Update

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 232.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.2044 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

HLUYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.13.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

