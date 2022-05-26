H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a growth of 386.2% from the April 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HNNMY opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.23. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.25.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

