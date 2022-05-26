Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Down 67.0% in May

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the April 30th total of 300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

HMCTF stock remained flat at $$3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

