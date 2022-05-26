Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HALO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $45.79. 17,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,303. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,068,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,784,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after buying an additional 637,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after buying an additional 497,705 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after buying an additional 456,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

