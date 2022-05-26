Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jonestrading lifted their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

HAFC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 107,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,783. The stock has a market cap of $694.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.