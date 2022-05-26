Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HVRRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($210.64) to €191.00 ($203.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($223.40) to €205.00 ($218.09) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($175.53) to €174.00 ($185.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($213.83) to €179.00 ($190.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average of $88.27. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $102.66.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.4989 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

About Hannover Rück (Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.