Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Up 222.2% in May

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HRBR remained flat at $$2.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Harbor Diversified has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also leases and finances for flight equipment. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

