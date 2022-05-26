Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Up 222.2% in May

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HRBR remained flat at $$2.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Harbor Diversified has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.
Harbor Diversified Company Profile (Get Rating)
