Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $647.78 Million

Brokerages expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) to report $647.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $641.76 million to $653.80 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $410.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.85) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

HA opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Hawaiian has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,183,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,332,000 after acquiring an additional 263,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,840,000 after acquiring an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 3.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,012,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,740,000 after acquiring an additional 143,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hawaiian by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after acquiring an additional 185,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.