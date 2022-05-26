Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) VP Fernando Blasco Sells 45,050 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) VP Fernando Blasco sold 45,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $653,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,565.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fernando Blasco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Fernando Blasco sold 5 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $72.95.

On Friday, May 13th, Fernando Blasco sold 78,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $1,143,480.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Fernando Blasco sold 1,477 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $21,416.50.

HAYW stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.22. 1,377,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hayward by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,573,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,874,000 after purchasing an additional 267,833 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 446,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth $420,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Hayward by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 275,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hayward by 2,088.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 48,365 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAYW. Bank of America lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

