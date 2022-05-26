HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HCA. Mizuho reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.38.

HCA stock traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.79. 1,178,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $198.69 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.66.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and sold 14,380 shares valued at $3,723,203. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3,036.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $278,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after acquiring an additional 298,323 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,211,000 after acquiring an additional 87,677 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

