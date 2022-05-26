Head-To-Head Analysis: Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) vs. Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Baxter International and Spectral Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 1 2 11 0 2.71 Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baxter International currently has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.03%. Given Baxter International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Baxter International is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and Spectral Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 7.80% 21.59% 7.27% Spectral Medical -548.32% -292.87% -90.16%

Volatility & Risk

Baxter International has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baxter International and Spectral Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $12.78 billion 2.96 $1.28 billion $2.09 35.98 Spectral Medical $1.64 million 33.88 -$7.01 million ($0.04) -5.18

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Spectral Medical. Spectral Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baxter International beats Spectral Medical on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit. It also provides connected care solutions, including devices, software, communications, and integration technologies; integrated patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies to help diagnose, treat, and manage a various illness and diseases, including respiratory therapy, cardiology, vision screening, and physical assessment; surgical video technologies, tables, lights, pendants, precision positioning devices and other accessories. In addition, the company offers contracted services to various pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Spectral Medical (Get Rating)

Spectral Medical Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops platform for renal replacement therapy. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

