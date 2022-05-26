Head-To-Head Analysis: Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) vs. Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 4.88, suggesting that its share price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Achilles Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences -155.37% -145.22% -41.58% Achilles Therapeutics N/A -21.83% -20.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Codiak BioSciences and Achilles Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Achilles Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Codiak BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 497.01%. Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 593.88%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Codiak BioSciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Achilles Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $22.93 million 2.63 -$37.16 million ($1.58) -1.70 Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$61.10 million ($1.69) -1.45

Codiak BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Achilles Therapeutics. Codiak BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Achilles Therapeutics beats Codiak BioSciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics S.A.S., Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

