Head to Head Analysis: Sunlight Financial (SUNL) and Its Peers

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sunlight Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunlight Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million -$153.43 million -2.97 Sunlight Financial Competitors $4.26 billion $795.25 million 8.12

Sunlight Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sunlight Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sunlight Financial Competitors 435 1666 1899 84 2.40

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 102.49%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 89.72%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A 0.06% 0.05% Sunlight Financial Competitors 1.81% 5.06% 4.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial’s peers have a beta of 8.63, meaning that their average stock price is 763% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunlight Financial peers beat Sunlight Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

