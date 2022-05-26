Head to Head Contrast: ironSource (IS) & Its Peers

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) is one of 141 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ironSource to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

ironSource has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ironSource’s competitors have a beta of 1.36, indicating that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ironSource and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ironSource $553.47 million $59.82 million 48.84 ironSource Competitors $895.99 million -$10.28 million 1.73

ironSource’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ironSource. ironSource is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of ironSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ironSource and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ironSource 10.16% 10.11% 7.77% ironSource Competitors -37.87% -1,419.98% -5.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ironSource and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ironSource 0 1 14 0 2.93 ironSource Competitors 781 3351 5054 106 2.48

ironSource currently has a consensus target price of $11.29, indicating a potential upside of 287.86%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 77.91%. Given ironSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ironSource is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

ironSource beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

ironSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. ironSource Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

