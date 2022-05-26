Head-To-Head Contrast: Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) versus Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 28.33% 46.89% 32.98% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Sigma Designs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus price target of $81.25, suggesting a potential upside of 56.79%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Sigma Designs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.52 billion 2.02 $367.16 million $7.86 6.60 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Sigma Designs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Sigma Designs (Get Rating)

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

