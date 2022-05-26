Head-To-Head Contrast: VIQ Solutions (VQS) versus The Competition

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare VIQ Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIQ Solutions’ peers have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VIQ Solutions and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.05 million -$19.68 million -1.91 VIQ Solutions Competitors $7.85 billion $2.07 billion 16.84

VIQ Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than VIQ Solutions. VIQ Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -58.21% -100.86% -47.72% VIQ Solutions Competitors -11.42% -13.89% -5.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for VIQ Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 VIQ Solutions Competitors 1113 4490 9292 297 2.58

VIQ Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.67%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 58.41%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

VIQ Solutions peers beat VIQ Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About VIQ Solutions (Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; and FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

