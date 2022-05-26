Head-To-Head Contrast: Xponential Fitness (XPOF) versus Its Peers

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Xponential Fitness to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xponential Fitness and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness $155.08 million $26.98 million -3.66 Xponential Fitness Competitors $3.74 billion $52.84 million 7.00

Xponential Fitness’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Xponential Fitness. Xponential Fitness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Xponential Fitness and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 9 1 3.10 Xponential Fitness Competitors 184 969 1781 56 2.57

Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus target price of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 45.22%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 47.63%. Given Xponential Fitness’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xponential Fitness has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness -17.11% -24.68% 13.70% Xponential Fitness Competitors -151.81% -80.17% -26.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 69.3% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,556 franchisees operating 1,954 open studios on an adjusted basis. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

