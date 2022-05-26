Head-To-Head Review: Xometry (XMTR) and Its Competitors

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) is one of 226 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Xometry to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -27.47% -23.42% -14.08% Xometry Competitors -15.48% -15.22% -6.55%

77.3% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xometry and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $218.34 million -$61.38 million -11.76 Xometry Competitors $3.24 billion $428.85 million 16.01

Xometry’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Xometry. Xometry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Xometry and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 0 1 6 0 2.86 Xometry Competitors 1403 6882 12230 348 2.55

Xometry currently has a consensus target price of $73.33, suggesting a potential upside of 126.68%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 56.82%. Given Xometry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Xometry competitors beat Xometry on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Xometry (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc. operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling. In addition, it provides other services comprising urethane and die casting, vapor smoothing, finishing, rapid prototyping, high- volume production, and assembly services. The company offers its products under the Allied Machine & Engineering, Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Kyocera, Mitsubishi Materials, SOWA, Viking Drill & Tool, Dauphin, and Sandvik brands. It serves aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, product designers, education, electronic and semiconductors, energy, hardware startups, industrial, medical and dental, robotics, and supply chain and purchasing industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

