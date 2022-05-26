Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

HCAT opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $755.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.18. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $587,187.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $110,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,146 shares of company stock valued at $964,497. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 110.8% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $7,249,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 34,091 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 913,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

