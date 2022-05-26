Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 160.93% from the stock’s previous close.
HCAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,768. The stock has a market cap of $768.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.18. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73.
In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $587,187.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,945.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,146 shares of company stock worth $964,497 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,097,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 100,829 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 23.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
