Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $499.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) will announce sales of $499.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $486.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $519.50 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $476.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,536,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after acquiring an additional 50,507 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

