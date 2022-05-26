Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL) Short Interest Down 70.8% in May

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:HWEL remained flat at $$9.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $9.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,252,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,298,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

