HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €56.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($92.55) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €68.18 ($72.53).

HEI stock opened at €53.74 ($57.17) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.01 ($50.01) and a twelve month high of €76.98 ($81.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.66.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

