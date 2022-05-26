Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Up 331.9% in May

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,741,000 shares, a growth of 331.9% from the April 30th total of 866,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37,410.0 days.

Shares of HBGRF stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

