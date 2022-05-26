Helen Margaret Page Buys 26,666 Shares of The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating) insider Helen Margaret Page purchased 26,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.50 ($25,166.10).

Helen Margaret Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Helen Margaret Page bought 27,027 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £19,999.98 ($25,166.70).

LON ART traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 72 ($0.91). The company had a trading volume of 84,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,210. The stock has a market cap of £50.12 million and a P/E ratio of -12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.07. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 126 ($1.59).

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members worldwide. The company also sells various other premium single cask spirits that include single cask bourbon, Indian whisky, Japanese whisky, single cask Armagnac, cognac, gin, and rum.

