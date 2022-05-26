HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been given a €31.00 ($32.98) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

HFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($94.68) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($93.62) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($89.36) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

ETR HFG traded up €1.50 ($1.60) on Thursday, hitting €32.85 ($34.95). 1,336,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €38.63 and a 200 day moving average of €54.53. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €32.54 ($34.62) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($103.72). The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.