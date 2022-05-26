Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hengan International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.30. 10,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.21%.

About Hengan International Group (Get Rating)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.