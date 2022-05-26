Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 287.7% from the April 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.75. 29,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,278. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3306 per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.