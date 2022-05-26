Hess Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

Hess has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hess to earn $13.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

HES stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.67. 51,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,734. Hess has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $119.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 77,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $7,235,565.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,652 shares of company stock worth $60,473,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hess by 474.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at $215,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

