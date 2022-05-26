Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $10.00 Per Share

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hibbett in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.34. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of HIBB opened at $48.01 on Thursday. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $630.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

