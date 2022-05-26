High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Up 253.9% in May

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 253.9% from the April 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

High Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. 309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,743. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

