High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Update

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.0 days.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

