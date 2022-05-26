Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Down 73.5% in May

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the April 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SNLN opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $16.24.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
