Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Down 73.5% in May

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the April 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SNLN opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000.

