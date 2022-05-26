Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 366.4% from the April 30th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Highland Transcend Partners I by 1,771.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,289,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,353 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Highland Transcend Partners I by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Highland Transcend Partners I alerts:

Shares of Highland Transcend Partners I stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Highland Transcend Partners I has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.