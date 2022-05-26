HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $29.15 on Thursday. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.26 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $661,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 165,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

About HighPeak Energy (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.