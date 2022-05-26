HilleVax, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.74) Per Share (NASDAQ:HLVX)

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HilleVax in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.74) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HilleVax’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

HLVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

HLVX opened at $9.67 on Thursday. HilleVax has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

